Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government has a priority to bring back Pakistanis waiting to return to the country in various countries of the world.

Chairing a meeting regarding dealing with coronavirus pandemic in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said a Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and it has been in contact with the Pakistani embassies in the entire world. He said we have the exact number of Pakistanis abroad.

The Foreign Minister said the entire protocol of test flight has been exercised. He said all the 170 passengers of test flight from Thailand were tested and all of them were found negative.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have to ensure provision of quarantine and other medical facilities for the coronavirus positive people at airports.

He said flight operations in many countries remain suspended due to lockdown.