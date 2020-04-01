e-Paper
Latest
12:25 AM | April 01, 2020
US proposes framework for Venezuela transition gov't
12:00 AM | April 01, 2020
UN, WHO working closely with Turkey to protect NW Syria from COVID-19
11:44 PM | March 31, 2020
Pakistan needs Artificial Intelligence to beat COVID 19
11:44 PM | March 31, 2020
US deploys patriot system in Iraq to tackle 'another potential Iranian attack' after missiles hit US troops
11:14 PM | March 31, 2020
Global covid-19 death toll surpasses 40,000 as coronavirus cases rise in 10 Arab states
11:03 PM | March 31, 2020
Turkish leader Erdogan discusses 'coronavirus strategy' with US, Indonesian Presidents'
10:37 PM | March 31, 2020
US coronavirus death toll surpasses 3000, Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 2898
10:20 PM | March 31, 2020
Global coronavirus cases surpass 800,000
10:04 PM | March 31, 2020
NATO chief appoints experts for reflection process to strengthen political alliance
9:54 PM | March 31, 2020
EU grants $263m for Syrian refugees in Middle East
9:38 PM | March 31, 2020
Zalmi Foundation to donate Rs10m to PM's Corona Relief Fund
9:37 PM | March 31, 2020
EU launches Libya military mission
9:05 PM | March 31, 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 1925 in Pakistan
9:00 PM | March 31, 2020
WHO chief makes urgent global plea for increase in protective equipment, medical supplies to fight coronavirus
8:40 PM | March 31, 2020
'EAP' countries must act now to mitigate economic shock of COVID-19: World Bank Report
8:28 PM | March 31, 2020
Comprehensive arrangements ensured to keep essential industry running: Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar
8:15 PM | March 31, 2020
Foreign Minister speaks to OIC Secretary General about COVID-19,developments in IOJK
8:05 PM | March 31, 2020
Federal Cabinet restores transportation of food goods in country
7:19 PM | March 31, 2020
FM Qureshi says govt trying to reschedule loans from IMF, WB & ADB
6:26 PM | March 31, 2020
Development of media, welfare of workers government priorities: Firdous
9:05 PM | March 31, 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 1925 in Pakistan
11:03 AM | March 31, 2020
PM Khan to hold federal cabinet meeting today
9:55 PM | March 30, 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 1731 in Pakistan
12:22 PM | March 30, 2020
IHC approves Shahid Khaqan's bail in MD PSO case
