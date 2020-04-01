Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the departments and officials concerned to divide cities into different zones and complete the process of cleaning and disinfection of roads, mosques and other public places at the earliest.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday to review situation of coronavirus, establishment of field hospitals, stock position of wheat, flour, rice, disinfection drive and administrative matters in the province.

The meeting decided that strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding social distancing would be ensured at banks, offices, trucking points of flour and grocery stores.

The Lahore Commissioner briefed the meeting that spray at 372 places and washing of 236-km roads had been completed in the city.

It was also decided that disinfection cabins would be set up at all public places and fruits and vegetable markets across the province.

The Chief Secretary ordered the officers concerned to keep a strict check on flour stocks in mills and on prices of commodities in big grocery stores. He said that donations from philanthropists must be documented so as to help the poor in a transparent manner.

He also issued instructions to field officers to conduct visits to jails along with police officers as part of measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that in order to get required results, checkpoints all over the province would be made more effective.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed told the meeting that during the lockdown in the city, 229 checkpoints had been set up, 56,000 persons, 45,183 cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles were checked and warnings were issued to 53,000 persons. As many as 529 cases were registered over violation of Section 144, he added.

Lauding the Chief Secretary and his team on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that performance of all officers was outstanding in the hour of need.

FIELDS HOSPITALS SET UP FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS: COMMISSIONER

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that fields hospitals consisting of 1495 beds had been set up for patients of coronavirus in the division including the provincial capital.

The field hospitals included Expo Center Hospital consisted of 900 beds, while 180 bedded field hospital in Kasur, 235 bedded in Sheikhupura and 160-bed field hospital in Nankana Sahib.

The Commissioner said that Quarantine Centres consisted of 4,478 beds were established in Lahore division, adding that Lahore’s Quarantine Centre had a capacity of having 1167 patients, while 898 patients could be admitted in Kasur’s Quarantine Centre, 352 in Sheikhupura and 1561 in Nankana Sahib.

He said that isolation centres had also been established at 217 locations in the provincial capital, whereas 168 bedded high deficiency units were also set up in 19 Health Units in Lahore division. The divisional administration had also completed a survey to make hostels, colleges and other places as temporary Quarantines.

FIRST SANITIZING WALK THROUGH GATE IN CITY

First ever sanitizing walk through gate has been set up in Town Hall here on Tuesday. The sanitizer walk through gate would disinfect hair, clothes and hands of people who would pass through this gate.

Commissioner Lahore division, Saif Anjum said that such walk through gates would be set up at other places in provincial capital as well, adding that the teams of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation teams were conducting anti corona spray, besides washing the roads and market places with chlorinated water.

The anti bacterial spray had been conducted at 372 roads, public places and bazaars to eliminate coronavirus, he said and added that 200 employees of MCL using 20 vehicles sanitized about 236 km area in city from March 19 onwards.