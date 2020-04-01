Share:

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said on Wednesday that the Chinese companies, foundations and individuals had donated 35 tons of emergency relief supplies to help Pakistan combat Covid-19 pandemic.

“China without a doubt is our all-weather friend and has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. In response to our appeal, Chinese companies and individuals are fully helping Pakistan to fight against new coronavirus,” she said in an interview.

Ambassador Hashmi said, so far, the Chinese companies and individuals had noted 20 tons of emergency relief supplies worth RMB 25 million to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The Chengdu Consulate of Pakistan had also received 15.5 tones of emergency medical supplies including ventilators.

Ambassador Hashmi remarked that efforts were also being made to arrange more donations and hoped that more medical supplies would be donated by the Chinese brethren during next few days.

“We will start airlifting these emergency relief supplies to Pakistan on special flights to be arranged by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),” she added.

It is worth mentioning that the Chinese government has so far donated emergency supplies such as testing kits, masks, protective suits and ventilators to help health authorities in Pakistan to fight the deadly disease.

In addition, emergency medical supplies were dispatched from China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. China’s renowned Alibaba Group also donated medical supplies to help Pakistan overcome the challenge.

Many friendly sister cities and provinces in China joined by Red Cross Society also donated the epidemic response and control materials to Pakistan.

The Chinese government was helping Pakistani authorities to build a temporary makeshift hospital. Last week, this hospital has been put into construction in Islamabad.

To share experience against the coronavirus disease, the Chinese side held a video conference with Pakistan’s health authorities to evolve a strategy against the pandemic.

A team of Chinese medical experts selected by the Health Commission of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was currently visiting Pakistan to provide consultations of pandemic control, patients’ treatment and laboratory works and guide and train Pakistani medical staff. The team currently in Islamabad will stay in Pakistan for around two weeks and will also visit Punjab and Sindh provinces.