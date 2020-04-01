Share:

In our country, phishing through phone calls and messages considered as one common time pass activity. Some people take this activity as fun, but they do not know that it is a crime and also against moral ethics. Many people in our society do not complain about these activities. However, if you will not complain about such measures, it will be happening regularly. Therefore, it is very important to complain about such accidents, so the concern authorities take litigation against them. Now there are many laws that have been made that provide protections against these cases. Thanks to Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as it provide us many facilitates to minimizes these issues, as just one call and message can help us to lodge a call complaint against these people.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.