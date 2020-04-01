KHYBER - A three-member official team of the Afghan Consulate, Peshawar, Tuesday visited Tableeghi Markaz of Landi Kotal and met the Afghan nationals, quarantined there by the local administration due to coronavirus.
The Afghan Consulate team comprising Asad Ullah Farooqi of cultural department, protocol officer Shahid and representative of refugee department Hamidullah visited the centre and met with over 200 Afghan citizens stuck in Landi Kotal due to the suspension of Pak-Afghan border, Torkham, due to the threat of COVID-19.
One of the Afghan officials whose was reluctant to talk to media said that the purpose of their trip was to get information the condition of their countrymen.
One of the Afghan citizen Aziz said that for the last more than two weeks he along with more than 200 persons including children from Afghan provinces of Nengarhar, Kandoz, Hirat, Qandahar, Surkhod had be stuck in Landi Kotal and had been confined inside the premises of the Tableeghi Markez.