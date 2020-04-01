Share:

Lahore - Local production of personal protection equipment at par with international standard has been started in the Punjab province, said a team of the experts which called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday. Convener of expert forum Prof Dr Mehmood, Prof Dr. Javed Akram and others met the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister was briefed that personal protection equipment were being made with reusable material whereas N-95 face masks were also being produced locally. The expert forum presented report to the Chief Minister to combat coronavirus. Usman Buzdar instructed the forum to expedite process of production of protective material. He was apprised that research was being conducted on treatment of coronavirus with medicines. DRAP had also approved study conducted by the Punjab province on the pandemic. They said that genes of coronavirus was different in nine ways and use of imported medicines in its treatment could be ineffective.