PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that emergence of 10 corona negative cases is a positive sign indicating that the COVID-19 epidemic is gradually subsiding.
He said 10 corona patients have been sent to their homes after tested negative. He said results of eight out of ten corona patients in Darazinda quarantine DI Khan have emerged negative. “Two more patients from Police and Services Hospital Peshawar also tested negative” he added.
Ajmal further said after completion of mandatory period, a street comprising 80 houses in Hayatabad have also been opened. The street was declared quarantine after reporting of a confirm corona virus patient.
“The KP government is going to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public health laboratory testing capacity. Along with this, two more Corona testing labs will soon be established in Kohat and Swat districts,” he added.
Ajmal said CM Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring all the steps taken for Corona virus containment.
Ajmal said the chief minister has been briefed on Corona containment and he showed satisfaction over the steps taken in this regard.
He said the provincial government is taking concrete steps to control the epidemic of corona in the province with the help of general public.
He further said all necessary facilities including masks, safety kits and other materials are being dispatched to relevant departments.
Ajmal Wazir said the Chief Minister has directed to take a strict action against hoarders and profiteers causing price hike in the markets. The Advisor said there is no scarcity of flour and other daily use commodities in the province.