Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that emer­gence of 10 corona negative cas­es is a positive sign indicating that the COVID-19 epidemic is gradual­ly subsiding.

He said 10 corona patients have been sent to their homes after tested negative. He said results of eight out of ten corona patients in Darazinda quarantine DI Khan have emerged negative. “Two more patients from Police and Ser­vices Hospital Peshawar also test­ed negative” he added.

Ajmal further said after com­pletion of mandatory period, a street comprising 80 houses in Hayatabad have also been opened. The street was declared quaran­tine after reporting of a confirm corona virus patient.

“The KP government is going to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa public health laboratory test­ing capacity. Along with this, two more Corona testing labs will soon be established in Kohat and Swat districts,” he added.

Ajmal said CM Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring all the steps taken for Corona virus con­tainment.

Ajmal said the chief minister has been briefed on Corona contain­ment and he showed satisfaction over the steps taken in this regard.

He said the provincial govern­ment is taking concrete steps to control the epidemic of corona in the province with the help of gen­eral public.

He further said all necessary facilities including masks, safe­ty kits and other materials are being dispatched to relevant de­partments.

Ajmal Wazir said the Chief Min­ister has directed to take a strict action against hoarders and prof­iteers causing price hike in the markets. The Advisor said there is no scarcity of flour and other daily use commodities in the province.