FAISALABAD - Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja on Tuesday directed the officers of FDA for early disposal of public complaints relating to FDA received through Pakistan Citizens Portal and warned that no laxity or negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting which was held to review the updated status of Pakistan Citizens Portal public complaints. The Directors, Deputy Director, and other officers of different sections participated in the meeting with using all precautionary procedures against coronavirus.

The Director General FDA directed that the public issues should be solved without delay besides adopting all precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus.

He said that entire energies should be utilized to raise the quality of services delivery for taking the strong confidence of public. He ordered the operation against unapproved housing schemes and illegal constructions should be continued under safe manner in prevailing situation of coronavirus threat. He said that the developers and managements of private housing schemes should also be made bound to follow the all precautionary and safety measures to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Illegal building demolished

Under the directions of Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the enforcement team of FDA took action against the illegal possession of a land of shop owned by FDA and got the land retrieved after demolishing the unlawful constructions on it. The site was sealed by FDA enforcement team immediately.

According to the details, the FDA enforcement team headed by Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik consisted of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya and Encroachment Inspector Aslam Gujjar inspected the Iron Market D Type colony and found that illegal constructions were being carried out on a land of shop (No.333) by the land grabbers. The enforcement team also with police conducted operation against illegal possession and illegal constructions were demolished by using heavy machinery.