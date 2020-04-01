Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday decided to take fresh admissions in public sector educational institutions in the month of June while the centralised examination result of fifth grade will be declaredon April 6.

In a notification issued to all Area Education Officers, the FDE directed to refer to this directorate’s letter to say that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has already notified about the extension in the existing closure of all educational institutions till 31st May 22020 and directed to treat this period as summer vacations.

Accordingly, following decisions have been taken for the smooth closure of academic session and future way forward for upcoming academic session.

About the examination and result declaration, the FDE issued orders that in house examination (I-IV, VI-VIII) in FDE institutions were already completed, with exception of the few institutions where 1-2 papers were remaining. For those institutions, students shall be awarded pass marks in remaining subject’s examination.

It also said that head of institutions shall announce results on April 7, 2020 and in order to avoid gathering, they can choose any of the following mode of communication.

It said that the result for each class to be shared on Facebook page of institution (if does not exist already then please create one to be used as an effective means of communication).

The FDE also directed that individual result for each student to be shared through WhatsAPP and result can also be communicated through SMS.

It also added that a copy of consolidated result for all classes be made available in the office to be communicated in case of any query through telephone.

The FDE decided that results of centralised examination of class V 2020and middle standard examination 2020 will be declared on April 6,2020 at 10:00 am and gazette will be made available on FDE’s website.

Award distribution ceremony for the position holders will be held after the restoration of educational activities and for classes IX onwards respective revised schedule to be issued by FBISE and QAU and the same shall be followed.

About distribution of textbooks and academic activities, the FDE said that more than 80 per cent textbooks are available in the respective distribution centres and respective Area Education Officers shall devise a systematic mechanism in their distribution centres for further distribution of textbooks to the respective institutions ensuring precautionary measures.

Moreover, head of each institution should be directed to prepare assignments, tasks and projects etc.to be communicated to all parents through feasible means.

About admissions it said that all admissions/registration process in all institutions shall be started after the opening of institutions i.e. 1st June 2020. The revised schedule of admission process shall be issued in due time of course.