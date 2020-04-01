Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday reduced the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 463 to Rs 1067.39 for 11.8/kg cylinder for the month of April, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to the regulatory body, LPG price has been reduced by Rs 39.24 per kg (30. 24 percent) to Rs 90.42 per kg from the earlier price of Rs 129.68 per kg. The new prices would come into effect from April 1, 2020, it added.

Since January 2020 the prices of LPG has gone down by Rs 726.09 per cylinder (40.53 %) from Rs 1,791.48 to Rs 1067.39 per cylinder. It is pertinent to mention here that for the month of March as well, the government had reduced the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs129.68 to Rs1530.17 for 11.8/kg cylinder.

According to the OGRA’s notification, the producer’s price (including excise duty of Rs 55 per metric ton but excluding Petroleum Levy) of Propane 40% and Butane 60% is Rs 37645.08 or Rs 444.21 per 11.8 Kg Cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax (GST), the consumer price would be Rs 77314.08 per ton for April compared to Rs110833.84 per ton in March, while the price of 11.8kg cylinder is Rs912.30, said the notification. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs 77314.08 per ton would translate into Rs 13143.39 or Rs 155.09 per cylinder. The final consumer price per ton would be Rs 90457.47 per ton, or Rs1067.39 per cylinder. Since July 2019, LPG price is hovering between Rs 1,327.76 and 1,791.5/cylinder.