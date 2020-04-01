Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has allowed owners of the shops selling fresh milk and sale points to remain open till 8 pm instead of 5 pm for the purpose of collecting or storing.“The restrictions on the packaged or powdered milk would remain in place,” said a notification issued here on Tuesday.The officials concerned have been directed to ensure that the individuals involved in collecting, transporting and selling the fresh milk shall adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and adopt precautions against the coronavirus.