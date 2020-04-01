Share:

KHYBER - Officials of Tehsil Municipal Ad­ministration conducted fumiga­tion spray in mosques, streets, press club and other crowded sites of Landi Kotal Bazaar on Tuesday.

Administrator and tehsil munic­ipal officer Shehbaz said that on the direction of provincial min­ister and sectary of local govern­ment the spray was being carried out to control the possible menace of the cornavirus.

He added that in the first phase it would be done in urban areas in­cluding markets, streets, tebleeghi markaz, press club, mosques and other rush locations, while in the second stage it would be extended to rural areas of Shelman, Bazaar Zakha Khel. Services of daily wagers had been hired to accomplish the routine cleanness and other neces­sary activities as movement of per­manent staff from Peshawar had been restricted due to the threat of spreading of coronavirus, he said.

1,056 FLOUR BAGS SUPPLIED TO MARKETS AT CONTROL RATE

Meanwhile, approximately 1056 bags of quota flour were provided to locals at 10 shops on fixed rate of Rs. 810. On the other hand the district administration urged the local traders to avoid hoarding and price hiking or be ready to be dealt as per law.

Separately, the Khyber Students Association with the assistance of MPAs Shafiq Sher Afridi, Wilson Wazir and President Bazaar Union Haji Jafar conducted an awareness session here at Bacha Khan Square