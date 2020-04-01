ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday launched a whatsapp helpline in seven languages to ensure dissemination of necessary and authentic information regarding coronavirus across the country.
According to the PM Media Office, the helpline service has started in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pushto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri languages.
By sending whatsapp message on 092-300-111-1166, citizens will be able to get the latest updates about the coronavirus and information about the nearby laboratory for corona test. After sending a message on the WhatsApp line the required information will be provided.
Prime Minister Imran Khan in his renarks has said that there is no need to panic from the coronavirus, “together we will face and live up to this challenge.”