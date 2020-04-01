Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tues­day launched a whatsapp help­line in seven languages to ensure dissemination of necessary and authentic information regarding coronavirus across the country.

According to the PM Media Of­fice, the helpline service has start­ed in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Push­to, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri languages.

By sending whatsapp message on 092-300-111-1166, citizens will be able to get the latest updates about the coronavirus and information about the nearby laboratory for co­rona test. After sending a message on the WhatsApp line the required information will be provided.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his renarks has said that there is no need to panic from the corona­virus, “together we will face and live up to this challenge.”