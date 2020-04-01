Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior has directed its all additional secretaries to identify the “need for essential staff for performance of official duties” as certain officials are avoiding their duties taking benefit of precautionary measures already taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“It has been observed that most of the officers ad staff neither are attending their offices nor are available on mo­bile phones without any genuine rea­son/ justification, due to which impor­tant official business is suffering,” said a circular issued by the secretary inte­rior on Tuesday.

The circular says that it has been decid­ed that all the additional secretaries shall identify the need for essential staff for performance of official duties and shall grant leave to the officers and staff where necessary.

The order says that it shall be ensured that no section of the interior ministry is closed so that essential business doesn’t suffer. All the officers and officials shall provide their contact numbers to the concerned personal staff of additional secretaries, it adds.

The copies of the circular have been sent to all additional, joint and deputy secretaries as well as sections officers of the Ministry of Interior for strict compliance.