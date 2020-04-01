Share:

KHAIRPUR - A young woman was killed over a domestic issue near Kamal Dero on Tuesday.According to police, Sobdar Kaleri shot at his wife Nimani Kaleri, 25, at village Nabi Bux Kaleri near Kamal Dero. Resultantly, she died on the spot.Her body was brought to the rural health center, and was later handed over to her heirs after the completion of formalities.Police said woman’s husband Sobdar Kaleri had surrendered himself at Kamal Dero police station along with the pistol which he had used in the crime.Police have lodged the case while further investigations are underway.According to police, Sobdar has admitted killing his wife for honour.