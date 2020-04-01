Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday distributed cooked food among the poor and need in Union Council (UC) 26-II (Chundirgarh), and directed union councils chairmen to do the same.

Talking to media men after reviewing the process of fumigation at Burns Road area, Akhtar hailed UC 26 Chairman Qaiser Imtiaz for arranging cooked food for 800 people of the locality on a daily basis. “Imtiaz has done an exemplary work and other local bodies’ representatives should also follow in his footsteps. A common man is asked to pay only Rs10 for the breakfast and Rs20 for the meal in order to ensure his or her self-respect,” he added.

The mayor said that food streets and areas around other eateries would be the place where fumigation would be done next so that people could be provided a healthy environment. “Today fumigation has been done near Sindh Assembly, Sabzi Market, Pakistan Chowk and other adjacent areas,” said Wasim Akhtar.

He claimed that a very effective disinfecting chemical was sprayed on different footpaths and streets on Tuesday, which would prove very fruitful.

The residents of Burns Road and adjacent areas appreciated the city government’s efforts.

Wasim asked everyone to play his or her due role, terming it essential for overcoming the current situation. “It is the responsibility of each and every citizen to cooperate with the government in this regard,” he emphasised.Meanwhile, the Mayor visited Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation’s (KKF) head office and received a truck loaded with flour bags donated by Bahria Town.

He said that KKF would provide ration to large number of people, and it would be its endeavour to provide them on their doorstep.

Wasim said that data of the poor and needy people was being gathered so that they could be given financial aid during the lockdown.He once again appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the people in their areas. “The philanthropists could give masks and other preventive equipment to KKF for its distribution to the poor,” the mayor suggested.