In the workplace, nepotism is defined as individuals showing favoritism to the family members and friends by providing them with jobs or giving them promotions based on their relationships, not competence. Many employees regard nepotism as an unfair workplace practice. When nepotism has a negative effect on a company, employee morale decreases, which affect how smoothly the company operates and whether employees are productive.

Employees may feel unappreciated, and as a result, they may lose motivation to do day-to-day tasks and they start to question their abilities. Companies should avoid playing favorites when it comes to work and productivity. This is an injustice to other people which affects the team as a whole, leading to diminished performance. People should be treated equally at work. They should focus on creating a professional environment where everyone has equal chances of success.

MARYAM NOOR,

Wah Cantt.