ISLAMABAD - Pakistan expects more aid from wealthy countries in the coming weeks as it fights the deadly coronavirus, the country’s top diplomat said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The Nation that Islamabad expected wealthy economies, as well as the rich people in Pakistan, to contribute towards the battle with the pandemic. “We are also hopeful about loans rescheduling. Friendly countries are already contributing in one way or the other,” he said.

China provided $ 4 million to build a hospital and sent a medical team comprising experts to assist Pakistani doctors against this deadly disease. The United States sent an assistance of $ 1 million to Pakistan to help counter the coronavirus threat.

The Asian Development Bank also approved a fresh $ 2 million grant to support Pakistan’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. The grant, financed from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will help secure the immediate purchase of emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipment, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and other equipment.