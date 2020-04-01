ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Citizen Portal on Tuesday started registration of youth volunteers for the proposed ‘Corona Relief Tigers Force’ announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to official sources, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi yesterday and briefed him about different aspects of the programme.
On Sunday last, Dar also called on the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and also briefed him about the formation of the youth force.
According to a press release, both the dignitaries exchanged views over the creation of special fund and formation of the force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the downtrodden segments of the society in wake of the recent coronavirus situation.
Usman Dar said that process for creation of the force had been started which would work in collaboration with district administrations to look after the affairs of quarantine centres.
In emergency situation, he said that it would also ensure uninterrupted food supply to the less-privileged people at their doorsteps.
The Foreign Minister said the tiger force was being created to mitigate the sufferings of the low-income people who were facing difficulties due to the lock-down imposed across the country.
He said the prime minister wanted to engage the youth in the fight against COVID-19, keeping in view their enthusiasm and efficiency that they had showed in the past at the time of natural calamities like flood, earthquake and others.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that, the Corona Relief Tigers Force’ would help the government and institutions in reaching out to the poor people affected by the lockdown and provide them with food and other essential items.
“God forbid, if coronavirus spreads, this youth force in coordination with army and administration will reach out to the poor people,” he had said, and added that this force, besides supplying food and other essential items to the poor, will also help create awareness among people about self-quarantine and other safety measures.
The prime minister said the youth from all segments of society including young doctors, nurses and others can join the Corona Tiger Force. The whole operation of the force will be organized and coordinated by a data cell at the PM Office.