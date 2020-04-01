Share:

ISLAMABAD - Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Tuesday prevented the educational institutions in the city from collecting advance fee of more than a month. The PEIRA issued a notification in this regardand announced closure of private educational institutions (PEIs) till May 31st 2020. The notification issued by PEIRA said that in pursuance to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Notification No. F1-1/2020-FE&PT, dated 27-03-2020 and in terms powers conferred to this authority under section 5 of Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration & Regulation) Act,all private educational institutions (schools/colleges) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are closed till May 31,2020.

letter issued said that the closure period shall be treated as summer vacations. However, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are communicated in this context for compliance, during this period. It said that no private school/college shall be allowed to collect fee in advance except on monthly basis.

It also said that only three to four staff members can attend PEIs on account of administrative duties including payment of salaries to staff and utilities bills, etc. subject to the condition that all hygienic/health precautions shall be observed.

The order issued said that all staff teaching and non-teaching shall be paid salaries regularly and students may be kept engaged in learning process through any online/social media and other appropriate technologies.

PEIRA also said that no gathering (whatsoever) is allowed in PEIs and all private educational institutions of Islamabad are advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit.