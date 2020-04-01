Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to form a Tiger Force to stop the spread of Caronavirus, said that Imran Khan had already used the name of Tigers on previous occasions, adding that people would certainly voice reservations against the name of this force.

Syed Nasir Shah said that People from all over the country would appreciate if Imran Khan named this force Pakistan Volunteers Force instead of Tigers Force. Provincial Minister for Information said that it was much better that instead of creating a Tiger Force, the distribution of rations amongst the needy people and the creation of awareness amongst the masses should be done by utilizing the services of local government representatives. There were a large number of municipal employees in local bodies to cope with these emergencies, he said.

Nasir Shah also strongly condemned that the local government institutions in Punjab were abolished two years before the completion of their tenure. The provincial Minister for Information said that due to this unfounded step of the Punjab government, the local bodies had been deprived of delivering their essential duties in this critical situation.

In addition, Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government needed the full cooperation of the people to fight a deadly disease like the Coronavirus. Provincial Minister for Information said that if people did not followed the government’s instructions and breached the lock down then there were obvious chances of further problems. The Coronavirus was a deadly disease that had engulfed the entire world, he said.

The Sindh Minister said that Sindh Government was striving to provide help to all the needy people in these testing times in accordance with the directions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the strategy of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Provincial Information for Minister said that so far the Sindh government had prepared eleven thousand volunteers to help the needy people, adding that this number could be increased as needed. He said that the government was trying to ensure that all the relief goods was being provided to the needy people at their doorsteps.

The provincial minister said that in order to ensure the continuous supply of the essential goods the Sindh government had not imposed any restrictions on inter-city or inter-provincial movement of goods transport. He said that in a time of difficulty when all the religious scholars were supporting the Sindh government, the doctors, the paramedical staff and media persons were also delivering their services to the people continuously.

The Sindh government also highly regards the services of the personnel of Pakistan Army, Paramilitary Rangers, Police and other security agencies’ for ensuring full implementation of the directives of the Sindh government regarding the lock down, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said.

He said that the heads of all these security agencies had also been asked to tell their personnel deployed on the road that they should respect the people. The provincial Minister for information said that the Sindh government was standing side by side with the people of the the province as well as the entire country during these difficult times.

Meanwhile, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited some old areas of the metropolis where the germicidal spray campaign was in progress. Talking to reporters on the occasion the Minister said that the Sindh government was committed to extend this cleanliness campaign to all other areas of the city to prevent the people getting affected by the Coronavirus. Provincial Information Minister also urged people to keep their homes and surroundings clean as the only way to avoid getting affected from the Caronavirus was to take precautions.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Printer Publisher Mir Javed ur Rehman condoled with the family members of the deceased.