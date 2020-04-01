Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has ex­pressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jang Group’s Chairman and Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message, the President prayed for the depart­ed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The President said Mir Javed-ur-Rehman played an im­portant role in the promotion of journalism in the country and his services will always be remem­bered. Jang Group’s Chairman and Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Reh­man passed away in Karachi on Tuesday after a battle with lungs cancer