ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jang Group’s Chairman and Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rehman.
In a condolence message, the President prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.
The President said Mir Javed-ur-Rehman played an important role in the promotion of journalism in the country and his services will always be remembered. Jang Group’s Chairman and Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rehman passed away in Karachi on Tuesday after a battle with lungs cancer