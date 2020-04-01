Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line with instructions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, public toilets have been constructed at different locations including slum areas F-6, F-7, F-8 Katchery and at SabziMandi. Disinfectant has also been provided for hand wash, so that steps and efforts being made to curb the coronavirus could be made more effective. Moreover, work on installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates by ICT in collaboration with CDA is also being carried out at war footing basis. In the first phase of this effort, two sanitizing walkthrough gates have been installed at Islamabad SabziMandi. Length of these gates have been maintained at 20 feet, so that hundreds of people entering Sabzi Mandi could be disinfected after passing through these gates.