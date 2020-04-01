Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to close down all grocery and general stores by 5 pm, some five hours before the earlier timings. Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said that new timings would be enforced from April 1.

All medical stores and pharmacies would however be exempted from the new timings. While taking this important decision, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the step had been taken to protect the citizens from coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved new timings for the grocery and general stores in the province for the prevention of coronavirus. He said that government would take all possible measures for protecting the health and lives of the people.