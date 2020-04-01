Share:

LONDON - England’s test cricket captain Joe Root said he expects talks with the country’s governing body over possible pay cuts for international players to help safeguard the game’s future during the coronavirus outbreak. England’s winter tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced no domestic cricket would be played until at least the end of May. The Sunday Times said high-profile centrally contracted England players were expected to take cuts of as much as 200,000 pounds ($245,000) from their 1 million pounds per year earnings. It cited Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who play for England in all three formats of the international game - test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket. “I’m sure at some point in the coming weeks there will be a discussion,” said Root when asked if he expected players to take a pay cut. “But I’m also aware they are discussions that will take place between the Professional Cricketers’ Association and the ECB (English Cricket Board).