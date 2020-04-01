Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer paid visits to quarantines and other areas sealed by the authorities after outbreak of coronavirus and interacted with the cops on duty, informed police spokesman on Tuesday.

Both officers encouraged the cops and officers on duty and awarded them cash prizes, he said. According to him, RPO Dr SuhailHabib Tajik along with Superintendent of Police (SP) RawalRaiMazhar, ASP New Town Circle Imran Khan and other officers visited Raja Bazaar, DhokeKashmirian, Magistrate Colony and Quarantine Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. RPO interacted with cops on duty and disturbed sanitizers and masks among them. The regional police chief also appreciated the efforts of Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies, he said. Cops have been given cash prizes by the RPO, said the police spokesman. Similarly, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas visited DAV College Road, Akal Garh, DhokeKashmirian and Magistrate Colony.The areas have been sealed by the government after detecting Covid-19 cases.