Share:

Islamabad - Hollywood’s power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds after earlier making a public donation towards the coronavirus relief, are keeping the support going.As per E! News, the couple secretly donated to four of New York’s worst-affected COVID-19 hospitals.The two personally contributed a massive amount of $100,000 to each of the four hardest-hit hospitals, Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester, situated in New York which out of all US states, currently has the highest number of cases.An insider told the portal that “the couple wants to continue encouraging people around the country to help their communities, local hospitals, and healthcare workers during this time.”This comes, nearly two weeks after they made a public donation of $1 million to coronavirus relief organizations and urged their fans to follow suit.“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help,” the Gossip Girl star had written on Instagram.“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. FaceTime, Skype, make a video.