NAWABSHAH - Samples of 18 suspects including 14 foreigners were collected from Usmania Masjid Quarantine Centre on Tuesday and sent to Karachi for laboratory test.The District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh, in an announcement informed that reports would confirm status of suspects if they were infected by coronavirus or not.Meanwhile, another medical team visited village Hayat Keerio where test of 15 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were conducted while they were asked to keep themselves in self quarantine and adopt preventive measures in wake of corona virus.