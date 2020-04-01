Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday turned down the bail application of a culprit convict­ed in a murder case.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the bail appeal of the convicted Javed Akhar and de­nied bail to him after hearing arguments of both the sides.

During the hearing, Latif Khosa advocate said that Javed Akhtar one year ago had giv­en an application that the boys outside his house teased girls. He said that his client was al­leged that at the time of mur­der he had pistol and hit its butt on the head of the de­ceased.

He said that if the intention of the accused was to kill the victim then he would not have hit pistol-whip. Khosa main­tained that his client did not have the pistol.

Justice Qazi Ameen asked from the counsel that what is written in the FIR. Khosa said that according to the FIR, the murder did not have enmity with the deceased.

The judge questioned wheth­er the Supreme Court or the trial court would determine whether the case falls under Section 319 of CrPc or not.

The counsel replied that it is the trial court that has to deter­mine this aspect.

Justice Qazi Ameen asked from the counsel that he has come before the court for bail. The bench noted that the case is before the trial court and re­jected the bail plea.

CJP DISMISSES GOVT APPEAL AGAINST RESTORATION OF POST OFFICE EMPLOYEE

Meanwhile, the bench head­ed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, dismissed the govern­ment’s appeal against the res­toration of Pakistan Post em­ployee Amna Rehman and maintained the decision of the Federal Service Tribunal.

The government’s lawyer said that Amna was habitual to remain absent from the ser­vice. The department taking action, therefore, has removed her from service.

The chief justice noted that the lady was removed on the basis of one day absence. He asked what inquiry was con­ducted of one day absence.

The counsel said that Am­na’s appointment was de­clared null and void as it was not as per rules.

The chief justice said that then the department should take action against those offi­cials who had appointed her.