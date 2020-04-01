Share:

LAHORE - PMLN President and Opposition leader in National Assembly after consultation with leaders of opposition parties has issued a Joint Opposition Declaration rejecting the creation of Tiger Force as a political stunt and has called for the immediate setting up of a Parliamentary Monitoring Committee to prevent usage of Coronavirus Relief Funds for political purposes. Shehbaz contacted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, Pukhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Head Mahmud Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Shairpao and National Party Head Hasil Khan Bazinjo.

In a joint Charter of Demands, the leaders called for the setting up of parliamentary oversight for the monitoring and just distribution of Coronavirus Relief Fund. They demanded that a Parliamentary Monitoring Committee be set up immediately to ensure transparency of how and where the goods and items in this regard were being procured from and where were they being used.

They also demanded that the criteria for disbursement of ration among the laborers and the deserving be clearly shared and followed and warned the government against using this money for its political gains. He demanded that an immediate meeting of the Coronavirus Parliamentary Senate Committee and Standing Committee on Health be called immediately and briefed on real ground situation of the outbreak.

The opposition leaders demanded that coronavirus testing should be made free at all hospitals and the scope of the testing be widened. PMDC must be revived and operationalised with immediate effect, they demanded.

The leaders once again renewed their call for the provision of protective gear to doctors, nurses and paramedics while additional ventilators must be provided without delay. The leaders stressed that the awareness campaign be spread far and wide with all regional and national sources of information dissemination.

A Disease Surveillance System was imperative and must be established while factual data be gathered and the truth be shared with the nation.

The leaders vehemently rejected the so-called Tiger Force and said that in the presence of the police and the already active Rangers, this step was mere political gimmickry. Therefore they said nation’s money and resources must not be wasted on this.

Instead, the local government must be revived immediately to increase administrative force.