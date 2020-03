Share:

KARACHI - A cheque of over Rs 2.1 million has been deposited in the Coronavirus Emergency Fund of the Chief Minister Sindh by the employees of Sindh Industrial Trading (SITE) on the direction of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikram Dharejo.Sindh Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has welcomed the sentiment of the employee of SITE, said a statement on Tuesday.