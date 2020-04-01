Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that a SMS service 8171 launched to enable the deserving families to benefit from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

Speaking during a Radio Pakistan program on Wednesday, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the 150 billion rupees program is the country's biggest social protection program launched for the poor families facing financial problems due to coronavirus.

She said under this program, a cash grant of twelve thousand rupees will be given to the deserving families through a transparent mechanism.

The Special Assistant said the deserving families desiring to benefit from the program should send their national identity cards on the SMS code 8171, which is activated from Wednesday evening.

She said that Ehsaas Ration Platform has also been launched to connect people wanting to donate food ration to those in need. At least thirty five thousand deserving families and over six hundred donors have so far got themselves registered on the online platform, she added.

Sania Nishtar clarified that the deserving families can simultaneously benefit from both these programs.

The Special Assistant said that it is utmost effort of the federal government to ensure sufficient supplies of essential commodities to the masses with the coordination of provincial governments.