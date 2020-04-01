Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A delegation of National Commission for Interfaith Harmony and Human Rights has severely criticized the district administration’s decision that nobody would be allowed to distribute ration among the poor without its prior approval.Members of the delegation, including Divisional Coordinator Noshaba Naz, central coordinator Tauseef Raza Malak, district coordinator Dhanraj, Riaz Masih and Ameer Ahmed were talking to the journalists here at the National Press Club on Tuesday.Noshaba said that while on one hand the district administration had completely failed to ensure fair distribution of ration among the poor, on the other hand it was creating hurdles in the way of philanthropists and social organisations who want to reach out to the people affected by the lockdown.She regretted that the condition of seeking approval prior to the distribution of aid had discouraged most of these organisations from carrying out the relief work.She held the district administration responsible for that development.Members of the delegation, on the occasion, also paid their tributes to the local journalists who were performing their duties despite the lockdown.