The results of an unplanned lockdown in India are beginning to show as several citizens are stranded without basic facilities. The case in point is a great example of how, despite being economically battered, the Pakistani government met the challenge of the coronavirus pragmatically. Complete shutdowns without any prior instruction to the citizens create panic and leave the underprivileged at the mercy of the state to provide them with basic necessities that they could not buy before the lockdown. As opposed to this, the government in Pakistan quite responsibly chalked out a plan in phases to ensure and prevent any direct and radical impact.

Economic activity, where it is crucial, is taking place. The police are playing its part to stop people from travelling in groups, they have been advised to cover themselves and avoid physical contact, and important shops have also remained open so that people’s access to basic facilities is not cut off during this time. This partial lockdown also facilitates the administration in dealing with challenges in governance during such times and provide the necessary aid to all factions working together to counter this problem.

As opposed to India, Pakistan is also very vigilant in establishing helplines not just domestically but internationally to help deal with the challenge. The government after phase one of the lockdown is also considering a curfew for a limited number of days. These steps are being taken in a very systematic manner to ensure no radical outcome that will create panic in the public. The public is constantly being informed of the situation via multiple media sources. The availability and access to such crucial information increases the level of trust between the government and the masses, to help achieve better outcomes during a pandemic.