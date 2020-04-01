Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early Monday in a daring heist from a museum that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.The 1884 painting, titled the “Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring”, was taken during a pre-dawn break-in at the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam.The criminals smashed through a glass door and then took the painting, which is valued at up to six million euros ($6.6 million).“I am shocked and unbelievably annoyed this theft has happened,” Jan Rudolph de Lorm, one of the museum’s directors, told a press conference.“Art is there to be seen, to be enjoyed, to inspire and to bring solace, particularly in these troubled times in which we find ourselves,” De Lorm said.The theft happened on what would have been the 167th birthday of the brilliant yet troubled artist.