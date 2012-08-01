



KARACHI – Reckitt Benckiser, a global force in Health, Hygiene & Home is also one of the few companies strongly committed to sustainable development. In the year 2000, RB set itself the milestone to reduce carbon emissions by 20pc by the year 2020, says a press release. The company managed to accomplish this goal by 2011, eight years ahead of time. RB Pakistan is also geared towards enhancing employee safety with General Manager RB Pakistan, Tahir Malik declaring Pakistan as a global success story on employee safety by completing 4 million labour hours without a lost time accident at their Mauripur factory.