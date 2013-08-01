



LAHORE/KARACHI - The Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed across the country including Lahore on Friday with zeal and reverence amid elaborate security arrangements. Besides holding mourning processions and Majlis-e-Aza, religious organisations arranged seminars and symposia to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Islam.

In Lahore, the main procession was taken out from Mubarik Haveli and it culminated at Karbala Gammay Shah before Iftar after passing through the traditional route of Mochi Gate, Bazar Hakeeman, Paniwala Talab, Rang Mehal and Bhatti Chowk. A heavy contingent of police escorted the procession to avoid any untoward incident. All shops on the route remained closed throughout the day. The traffic was diverted to alternative routes that slowed down vehicular movement on nearby arteries until Iftar.

In Karachi, the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) peacefully concluded at Imambrgah Hussinian Iranian, Kharadar, amid tight security measures.

Several small processions, taken out from different parts of the city, gathered at Nishtar Park to become part of the central procession while noted cleric Allama Talib Johri in his address highlighted various aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

He said Hazrat Ali (RA) was brought up under the shadow of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that was why Hazrat Ali (RA) is considered the treasure of knowledge and the symbol of tolerance, bravery, generosity and eloquence even today.

“He played exemplary role in serving Islam and confronted the enemies of religion and Shariah while shattering the foundations of oppression, brutality and suppression till his martyrdom,” he added.

He said, "With towering personality and eminence, Hazrat Ali (RA) made all Muslims, either Shia or Sunni, followers of the divine religion and even his enemies exercised a humble attitude towards him."

After the Majlis, the central procession set off from Nishtar Park under the leadership of Abu-Turab Scouts and passed through Britton Road, Shahrae Khurasan and MA Jinnah Road where mourners offered the Zohreen prayers at MA Jinnah Road led by Maulana Hamid Mushadi.

After the prayers, Imami Student Organization (ISO) staged a protest demonstration against the rocket attacks on holy Shrines in Syria. They condemned the attacks and influence of US and Israel in the region

The procession restarted from the MA Jinnah towards its traditional destination while passing through Mansfield Street, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, Bolton Market, Rampat Rai Road, Nawab Mahabbat, Khanji Road and Kharadar and concluded at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian peacefully.

Thousands of volunteers were deployed for security of the procession those cordoned off the whole procession with the help of police and the Rangers.

The city police had adopted foolproof security measures for the safety of mourners along the route of the procession.

A total of 10,000 police, ranger, Bomb Disposable Squad and other law enforcement agencies personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security on this occasion.

A number of containers were placed on the surrounding roads of MA Jinnah Road for block traffic and security of the procession while security personnel had been deployed at the nearby high-rise buildings to guard the mourners.

Several organisations including KMC, MQM, PPP, ISO and others had set up their first aid medical camps at different spots along the main MA Jinnah Road to provide quick help to the mourners.