ISLAMABAD - A three-day envoys’ conference starting here from today will mainly discuss the Pak-India tensions and Islamabad’s ties with Washington, officials said yesterday.

The foreign ministry said that nine envoys of Pakistan accredited to various capitals and multilateral institutions had been invited to participate. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the concluding session during which he will be briefed on the outcome and he will share his vision of the foreign policy.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation, the main topic for this session will be tensions with India over the human rights violations in Kashmir and the chilling ties with the United States. The border dispute with Afghanistan will also be a point of concern when the diplomats meet.

The improving relations with Russia and the ever friendly ties with China will give something to smile for the envoys. The envoys’ conference is a regular feature where the country’s representatives in various regions brief the government on important developments in their respective areas of accreditation, and challenges and opportunities arising out of such developments, said the foreign ministry.

The envoys will also present their recommendations towards existing foreign policy with a view to review, adapt and recalibrate policy in accordance with the prevalent strategic, political and economic trends. Last year’s the envoys conference had focussed on connectivity, and regional issues and developments.

The envoys who have been invited are Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani (Washington), Ambassador Masood Khalid (Beijing), High Commissioner Abdul Basit (New Delhi), Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi (UN, New York), Ambassador Ayesha Riyaz (Vienna), Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi (Brussels/European Union), Ambassador Abrar Hussain (Afghanistan), Ambassador Tehmina Janjua (United Nations/Geneva) and Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah (Moscow).

Relations between Pakistan and India had been tense in the recent weeks after New Delhi unleashed a wave of state-sponsored terror in the held valley against the unarmed civilians.

And amid these tensions, India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the upcoming South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation meeting of the home and interior ministers this week.

However, Singh will not hold a bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as was expected earlier. The SAARC moot is scheduled to take place on August 3 and 4. It will begin at the joint secretary-level and then move on to secretary and home minister-level meetings. It will be the first visit by a senior Indian government figure after Pathankot airbase attack and flare up in Kashmir.

A senior foreign ministry official said Pakistan will devise a strategy on handling the Kashmir issue and Prime Minister Sharif was expected to ask the diplomats to highlight the issue around the world. “Kashmir and ties with India will be given time and there will be some decision on how to move forward,” he added.

He said the deteriorating ties with the US were a point of concern and the diplomats will naturally join heads to improve the situation.

And the tension with the US can be judged from the fact that recently Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi said Washington as a superpower did not yield positive results. He said the rise of the US as a sole superpower resulted in disappointment and hopelessness.

However, Fatemi was all praise for Russia terming it an important global power with which Pakistan was enhancing defence and trade ties.

The Pak-US ties deteriorated with Washington’s refusal to provide F-16 jets to Islamabad at subsidised rates ended up seeing the US tilting towards India.

Later, Washington openly supported India in its failed bid to become a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and vowed to enhance defence and trade ties with New Delhi.

The US is also not happy with Pakistan for not yielding to the demands of Afghanistan over the border management.

An official said the envoys will take time to discuss the Pak-US ties in detail and find out ways to improve them in the coming months.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Kabul should stop the blame game as it will not solve problems facing the region.

Pakistan, he said, was committed to the vision of peaceful neighbourhood and hopefully “our goodwill gestures would be reciprocated.”

Prime Minister Sharif, the officials said, will ask the envoys in the friendly countries – with special emphasis on China and Russia – to help cement the ties further as there had been voices against the incumbent government’s foreign policy.