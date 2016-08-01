By Shumail Hassan



How to spend this summer vacation? All school goers think about this question. I, too, used to be amused by the idea of approaching summer vacations. The 3-month vacation, schools-off, parties, summer camps, relatives, new friends, etc could be revolving in your mind and you are undecided how to enjoy them to the fullest. Here I am up with some suggestions to make it easier for you.

I am sure that you are assigned some homework keeping you from going too far in fun. Do that homework because your grades are depending on it and do not try to bring it to fruition in a week or two as it will demolish the essence of giving you the homework. Do not lose cool, be constant, enjoy the homework and try to learn something new from your elders to get an edge over others in the exams. Basically, these holidays are a bonus for industrious students to halt their intense efforts and have some relief albeit. You guys can do some online courses relating to your dream subjects apart from your school-bores. The course selection is on you whether to study stars, galaxies or programming. The different sports clubs may help you to master that sport with professionals there. Jokes apart, believe me, the facebook or the twitter would ruin your summer-life. The informative podcasts or the lectures of several renowned scientists and religious scholars can add to your acuity and mental approach. Book-reading (it could have been placed on 1st but you know in that case you would have been go gaga over the name of books) is the best thing which may multiply your summer experience to the powers of ten. Choose those books which may help you in building some sound concepts and beliefs on religion and society. Your acumen shows your reading skills and the more you read, the more experienced you become even in the smaller age. The selection of the books could make or break the situation. Your taste decides it! Go with it and have some collection of digest-able books (in words of Shakespeare). Have a small study and library. Newspapers containing news on blood, villainy, profanity and abuse may prove appalling and alarming for you at the rudimentary level. Attend some seminars and workshops on social issues to get know-how of outside world. Volunteer for public or social cause along with some organizations ­­­­­­­­–––get experience and internal contentment. Follow some fruitful and productive TV channels and shows. In short, do not pass the time being trapped and caged (=sarcasm) at home. See some friends in the evenings. Release you inner talented person and you can also learn skills like cooking and sewing at home.

Have fun with family and friends! Meet your grandparents and get wishes!!

Published in Young Nation magazine on June 4, 2016