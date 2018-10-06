Share:

10.6m cell phone users added in one year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) in the country have added 10.6 million users during last one year as subscribers base has reached 150.24 million till June 2018. Monthly review of subscriber-base has showed that all the four operators, providing cellular services, have added around an average around 8,73,000 users per month to their network, showing a reasonable growth in the sector. As per statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the number of total mobile phone users was 139.75 million till June 2017 while tele-density which was 72.35 per cent in June 2017 has touched 74.11 per cent mark till June 2018. The number of cellular subscribers was 120.2 million during 2011-12 and reached 127.7 million in 2012-13 while it further rose to 140 million in 2013-14. Due to introduction of biometric verification, the number of subscribers dropped to 114.7 million during 2014-15, the trend saw an increase in subscribers climbing to 133.2 million during 2015-16 and during 2016-17 the number of subscribers continued to increase, reaching 139.8 million mark.

The break-up showed that the number of subscribers of one of leading mobile phone operator Mobilink (Jazz) has reached 55.469 million in June 2018 from 52.47 million till June 2017, grabbing 2.999 million new subscribers during the period.

Similarly, the number of Ufone subscribers which was 18.397 million in June 2017 has now reached 20.314 million till June 2018 with addition of 1.717 million new subscribers in one year.

The subscribers of China Mobile Pakistan (Zong) have jumped to 30.89 million (June-2018) from 28.084 million (June-2017). Zong has added 1.806 million subscribers in one year.

The total number of Telenor's subscribers have reached 43.564 million in 2018 as it was 40.804 in June 2017. In one year the operators attracted 2.76 million new users to its network.

Women's Trade Fair from 7th

PESHAWAR (APP): The 5th Women Entrepreneurs Trade Fair will be held here at the Palm Marquee, University Road, from August 7. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) are jointly organizing the two-day event. It will be open to women and families only from 11am to 11pm. The event is aimed at holding activities for business and skilled women to encourage them to market their products. The organizers have established various stalls to showcase cultural and traditional dresses, local and traditional foods, music and fashion shows and kid zones. The stalls would display handicraft, clothing, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute wok, purses & clutches, beauty products, Swat shawls, bed sheets, baby clothings, toys, kitchen utensils, food items and a lot more. Famous folk singers and artistes would also participate to entertain the visitors.

The women entrepreneurs from all cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral and Gilgit would participate in the fair.

Businesswomen from other major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi & Islamabad would also put their products on display in the trade fair.

SBP doubles loan allocation to SMEs

FAISALABAD (APP): A dynamic and proactive SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector is imperative to give a quantum jump to national economy and in this connection State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has doubled the loan allocation for this sector from 8 to 16percent, said Muhammad Ali Akbar Deputy Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad. He was addressing an awareness session organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) to educate, inform and sensitize its members to further expand their businesses by availing from this facility offered by the SBP. Ali Akbar said that share of SME sector in national gross domestic product (GDP) was currently 30percent which could be easily doubled by increasing the loans for this sector. He specifically mentioned the schemes introduced to facilitate the female entrepreneurs and said that in some cases loans would be provided at zero mark-up, however, maximum 6percent markup would be charged by commercial banks under the lines provided by the SBP.

He said the State Bank had issued directions to the commercial banks to achieve maximum targets of extending loans facilities to female entrepreneurs. He said that in underserved areas of the country, the women may get small loans up to 1.5 million with zero mark-up.

"The period of this loan will be 5 years," he added. Under another schemes the female entrepreneurs could get loans up to Rs 50 million with maximum mark-up of 6percent. The period of the scheme would be 1 year", he added.

He further said that applications under these schemes would be disposed of positively within 15 and 25 days.

He said the State Bank was expecting that this would help in increasing the numbers of SME units from existing 100,000 and 70 thousands to 5 lakhs up to 2020.

He said that these schemes will have positive impact on our national economy as induction of female entrepreneurs will give a new impetus to the national growth rate. He said that up till now 150 awareness seminars have been organized while 7 sessions was held in Faisalabad alone.

Ali Akbar urged the FWCCI members to avail from this facility in addition to convincing new young and educated girls to enter into this field to earn respectable living in addition to contributing their role in national economy.

Later, FWCCI shield was presented to Muhammad Ali Akbar Deputy Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad.

Awareness seminar on SMEs

HYDERABAD (APP): Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) President Muhammad Shahid Tuesday said the development of small medium enterprises (SMEs) was essential to bring the country out of economic crunch as their role could not be over-ruled in economic development. He was addressing an awareness seminar, organized by HCCI in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan here at its secretariat. He said that promotion of small medium enterprises would not only help to improve the economy of the country but it would also resolve the issue of unemployment by providing job opportunities to jobless youth of the country. He called upon all those traders and industrialists of Hyderabad who are attached with SME sector to take full advantage from SME financing and develop their business and industries accordingly. The Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad briefed the participants of the seminar about the SME financing adding that SBP had ranked SME on top along with financing in housing, agriculture and export refinancing.

He informed that SMEs are contributing a huge chunk in the national economy and playing important role in providing job opportunities, economic development as well as poverty alleviation in the country.

Among others, the officers of SBP Ghulam Ali shah and Abdul Haq also addressed the participants and provided them details about the SME financing.