Share:

Islamabad - Morocco has been one of the most neutral and moderate states in the entire North African region. Mohammad VI succeeded his father King Hassan II on July 23 and was enthroned in Rabat on 30 July.

King Mohammed VI’s rise to power has been one of the most fortunate events in recent Moroccan history. The reforms, he introduced, have given Morocco a socio-economic boost and today, the country is swiftly heading towards development and modernization.

On the occasion of the nineteenth anniversary of the accession to the throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the ambassador of the kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune hosted a grand reception at a local hotel in Islamabad. It was attended by people from all walks of life including businessmen, officials, diplomats and the civil society.

Mohamed Karmoune along with Mirza Ishtiaq Baig who is the Honorary Consul General of Morocco warmly greeted guests as they arrived. National anthems of both the countries were played and a cake was also cut on this occasion.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Prof Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh graced the occasion as a chief guest while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar, was also present on the occasion.

The fast changing political scenario of Pakistan, the recent elections and some other international issues were the main topics of discussion among the participants. A senior journalist praised the efforts of General(R) Abdul Qayyum who was present at this prestigious ceremony.

He commented that during his tenure as the chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills, he transformed the futile organization into a profitable one, which was a remarkable contribution. The ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi and the ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy also graced the event with their presence.

The ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune appreciated the “Look Africa Plan” initiative by Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Africa in the coming years.

In his message he shared that politically, Morocco is a constitutional monarchy and it is the fifth largest economy of Africa. On bilateral relation between Pakistan and Morocco he said that Morocco has cordial relations with Pakistan and both countries share common views on international forums mainly at UN bodies and the OIC.

He also mentioned that Ibn Battuta was the first Moroccan scholar and explorer of medieval period, who travelled to Sub- Continent (Now Pakistan) in 1333 and visited various cities of Sindh and different places in Multan.

–The writer is a freelance contributor

zafar bakhtawari