Share:

SIALKOT/SARGODHA-The PML-N candidate Ali Zahid Hamid was again declared as winner after the recounting of votes by the local returning officer in NA-74, Sialkot-III constituency.

The recount was conducted on the petition submitted by PTI's losing candidate Chaudry Ghulam Abbas, as he had lost the seat in July 25 general elections.

According to final official results issued by the local returning officer, the PML-N candidate got 96712 votes and he defeated PTI's candidate Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas by the margin of 3382 votes while Ghulam Abbas got 93330 votes.

TLP's candidate Pir Shujaat Ali remained on third position by getting 34372 votes. Independent candidate Ch Munawar Ali Gill, former MPA and PML-N dissident, got 18067 votes.

Meanwhile, two newly elected National Assembly members of PML-N and their 33 supports got their interim bails over the charges of riots, ransacking and sloganeering against the national institutions during elections 2018.

Cantonment police had filed cases against MNA Hamid Hameed and MNA Dr Zulfiquar Bhatti and scores of PML-N workers. Additional District and Sessions Judge of Sargodha Faheem Ashraf accepted their petitions for interim bails and adjourned the case till August 8.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court accepted interim bails of MNA Zulfiquar Bhatti, his son and brother.

On the other hand police obtained six-day physical remand of six accused persons arrested in the same case from an anti-terrorism court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as seven human traffickers from Sialkot and Narowal here during a crackdown.

According to Mufakhar Adeel, the FIA Divisional Deputy Director, accused Ishrat Abbas, Jamshaid, Aftab (Sialkot) and Tahir Iqbal, Awais, Rizwan Anjum and Abdul Rasheed (Narowal) would send people abroad illegally. He added that the FIA had sent the accused behind bars and investigation was underway in this regard.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE

During a largely attended condolence reference, Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) paid rich tributes to the judges who were martyred during an ambush with the prisoners in Sialkot Jail tragedy on July 25, 2003.

District and Sessions Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan and President of Sialkot DBA Khawaja Irfanul Haq jointly presided over the event.

The senior judges and lawyers also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the slain judges.

As many as four civil judges and five prisoners were killed in a shootout between the police and prisoners at Sialkot district Jail 15 years ago.

Kenya HC visits Sialkot today

High Commissioner of Kenya in Pakistan Prof Julius K Bitok will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today.

SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja said that the Kenyan High Commissioner will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting at SCCI. The Kenyan HC will also visit several leading industrial units during his two-day visit to Sialkot, the SCCI VP added.