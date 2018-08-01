Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan Awami Party on Tuesday announced to form coalition governments with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the centre and Balochistan.

The BAP and the PTI both made the announcement following a delegation of BAP led by its chief Jam Kamal met with PTI chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Soon after the meeting, the BAP chief made the announcement along with PTI leaders at a press conference. PTI leader Jahangir Tareen also endorsed Kamal’s nomination as the next chief minister Balochistan.

Tareen said that the BAP has won 15 provincial seats in Balochistan and four independent candidates have joined it. He said that the PTI has five seats in the province by bringing the total tally to 24.

He said that both parties were in a position to form the government in Balochistan and the BAP having the majority in the province has the right to choose the chief minister. The PTI fully supported Kamal as the candidate for Balochistan chief minister’s slot, Tareen said.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed BAP’s decision to join hands with the PTI for a greater cause.

“After today’s deliberations, I am seeing for the first time that the (likely) Balochistan government wants to work with the centre,” Qureshi said.

Responding to a question about the finalisation of names for chief ministers for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Tareen said that the final decision will be taken by Imran Khan soon.

Former CM KP Pervaiz Khattak dispelled the impression that he had formed any forward block in the party to get the slot KP CM and said that the decision of party chairman will be acceptable for them in any case.

Some political observers claim that Tareen and Qureshi both made a joint presser to dispel the impression that there were any rifts within the party.

Hours later, Tareen again talked to reporters in Bani Gala and claimed that 18 independent members-elect of Punjab Assembly have joined the PTI and more will join soon.

Separately, an important meeting of PTI under the chair of Imran Khan endorsed that PML-Q leader Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi would be offered the slot of speaker Punjab Assembly.

The meeting also discussed the names of the next chief ministers for Punjab and KP. The sources said that Atif Khan from KP and Aleem Khan from Punjab have emerged as the strong contenders for the slots of KP and Punjab CMs respectively

Iftikhar Durani, the head of PTI’’s Central Media Department, said that it was a way forward meeting and the party has yet to decide the names of the chief ministers of Punjab and KP. He said that PML-Q would be given two important positions in the centre and Punjab.

Meanwhile, two more MPAs-elect from Punjab joined PTI. MPAs Malik Umer Farooq and Ajmal Cheema joined the party following their meeting with Imran Khan in Bani Gala.