Share:

Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant about 150,000 saplings at different sites of the Margalla Hills during its ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Director Environment CDA Irfan Niazi while taking to APP said that survival rates of saplings at Margalla Hills is about 35 to 40 percent due to dry land and less rains. Mostly pine trees are being planted in the Margalla Hills, he added. He was of the view that maximum trees cause a decrease in temperature and it is the duty of every citizen to participate in the campaign as it is their national duty. To a question, he said that the CDA has set a target to plant 100,000 saplings throughout the federal capital during the current drive. He said survival rate of plants in the federal capital is about 80 percent and further efforts are underway to enhance it. An official of ministry of Climate Change said that Pakistan is a forest deficient country having 4.224 million hectares’ area (around 5% of its total area) under forest cover.

He further said the province wise breakup of the forest area is 1.684 million hectares in KP, 0.666 million hectares in GB, 0.608 million hectares in Punjab, 0.592 million hectares in Balochistan, 0.399 million hectares in Sindh and0.275 million hectares in AJK. To another question he said that the ministry has set a target of planting 47.14 million plants during the current monsoon season.

He said that the ministry will actively engage academia, students and civil society to achieve the challenging task of increasing the country’s forest cover. Environment experts said that plantation of tree at Margalla hills will bring a pleasant change in the weather of the federal capital.

They said that planting trees is one of the best things any one can do for the local environment and for the planet. “It’s no secret that trees help the environment, but you may be surprised by all the benefits that planting trees can provide. Besides producing oxygen and removing carbon dioxide and contaminants from the air, trees have many other social, economic, and environmental benefits,” they said.