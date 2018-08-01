Share:

ISLAMABAD - The implementation of the first-ever National Climate Change Policy 2012 will be one of the main challenges for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as the previous government could not execute it owing to lack of coordination and cooperation between the Centre and the provinces.

Climate change and comprehensive adaptation and mitigation policies have become the top priority of developed countries as they have shifted focus to overcome climate change related issues.

The PTI chief launched the billion tree project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which was also appreciated by international experts of climate change in different forums.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government tried to implement the policy across the country and took all provinces on board and held several meetings in this regard.

During the meetings, it was decided that all provincial governments, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, will establish and constitute provincial climate change policy Implementation Committees.

All provincial governments made promises that they will report back to the Federal government with proposals for the implementation of the policy, however, the commitment was marred by red-tapism.

The climate change policy envisages different measures to address issues in various sectors such as water, agriculture, forestry, coastal areas, biodiversity and other vulnerable ecosystems.

A senior official at the Ministry of Climate Change told The Nation that the provincial governments had sent their project proposals in last three years but the Federal Climate Change Ministry swept them under the carpet.

He said that all the provinces have prepared their own provincial climate change policies but could not follow them due to the alleged non-serious attitude of the last government.

The official said that former Federal Minister Mushahidullah Khan did not call a single meeting since re-assuming the charge of the Climate Change Ministry to follow up the implementation process.

He said that the climate change policy could not be implemented due to lack of political will in last five years.

He said that the former government always ignored the Climate Change Division and allocated the lowest budget for it in the last five years. The official said that the PTI has a chance to bring all the provinces on the table to review the policy and implement it fully with the consensus of the federating units.

“The PTI seems to be in good position to form governments in the Centre, KP and Punjab and coalition government in Balochistan whereas it will also have a say in the Sindh Assembly and it is likely that the next government will focus on the climate change issue,” he said.

He said that there was a need to hand over the climate change division to a person who has the first-class experience in the field and allocate a big portion of the sum in the next budget for launching new projects besides implementing the said policy.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had tasked the Ministry of Climate Change to start the Green Pakistan Programme after he attended the 21st international Climate Change Summit (Cop21) in Paris in 2015.

At the Paris meeting, the international community and experts on climate change had praised Imran Khan’s one billion tree plantation initiative in KP.

The last government aimed to plant 100 million trees under the programme across the country in the next five years and allocated Rs 2 billion for the programme under the Public Sector Development Programme 2016-17. But the programme could not take off due to the non-serious attitude of the last government.

The PTI-led former KP government also refused to join the programme with the excuse that the Federal government had launched the initiative to counter the provincial government’s billion tree plantation project.

NOKHAIZ SAHI

ISLAMABAD

