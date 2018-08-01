Share:

LAHORE - Provincial home minister Shaukat Javed called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at his office here yesterday.

The chief minister praised police and other law enforcement agencies for making foolproof security arrangements for the election. He also commended the performance of police and field administration and lauded the role played by home minister and his team. In fact, police officers and other staff worked hard to ensure peaceful elections, he added. It’s satisfying that Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies industriously worked for controlling law and order situation. Due to effective measures taken by the government, million of voters used their democratic right without any fear.

Dr Askari said the army and Rangers extended full cooperation to the Punjab government for making effective security arrangements. The police have set an example by fulfilling obligations in a proper manner. It is worth mentioning that no untoward incident occurred on the polling day due to effective arrangements made by the Punjab government and the general situation of law and order remained under control during the election process throughout the province. He pointed out that millions of people used their right to vote in a peaceful environment across the province.

He said that foolproof security arrangements were made to provide peaceful atmosphere to voters and maintain law and order in the elections. The effective monitoring of the elections has helped to maintain law and order and hundreds of thousands of police officials performed their duties in a yeomanly manner despite harsh weather and boosted the morale of police force. He said the police officers and officials have given the proof of their professional competence by making best elections related arrangements and security agencies also assiduously worked. He said the provincial administration, police, Pak Army, Rangers and other agencies have done a worthwhile work to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. He said that cooperation of Pak Army, Rangers and other agencies is worthwhile for peaceful completion of the electoral process.

Duties should have to be performed with same zeal and passion in future as well for the protection of life and property of the people, he added. He said that improving the law and order situation and eradication of crimes is the fundamental responsibility of the police and it should perform its duties with renewed zeal for elimination of criminal elements. There is a need to enhance the capability of the police by using latest technology as developed countries have overcome crimes by using latest means of science and technology. Every possible step will be taken to further improve the law and order situation, concluded the chief minister.