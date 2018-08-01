Share:

KARACHI - The government hospitals in Sindh are being supplied contaminated water, which is giving rise to water-borne disease, Sindh Water Commission (SWC) was informed on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources submitted a report in the commission headed by former judge of supreme court of Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim. Report undertook the test of water supplied hospitals in Karachi and interior Sindh. The report mentioned that its findings are based on 250 sample tests of water available in government hospitals.

About the hospitals of Karachi, report revealed that patients are being supplied sub-standard water at Korangi hospital, Qatar hospital, Lyari hospital whreas it also covered more than fifteen distrcist in other parts of Sindh including Sanghar, Thatta, Tharparkar, Ghotki and Larkana.

It also cited the standards of World Health Organization (WHO) and disclosed that 85 per cent of the water available at the government hospitals is sub-standard under these standards. It emphasised upon the need for treatment plant, filtration plants and ultra filtration plants at the hospitals. Commission making the report part of its record directed the concerned officials in this regard.

The commission also directed the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources to carry out the testing of water of government hospitals after every two month.