Share:

Nigerian team visits Bahria Town Karachi

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town Karachi welcomed six-member delegation from Nigeria. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the delegation in order to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and to highlight the softer and positive image of Pakistan to the International Community. The delegation visited Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. While in Karachi, they specially showed interest in visiting Bahria Town Karachi.

Dr Arshad Ahmad to be next VC of LUMS

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Provost, Teaching and Learning and Professor of Finance and Business Economics at McMaster University, Canada, as the 5th Vice Chancellor of LUMS. Dr. Ahmad will assume his Office at the University in end-August.

Sharing his thoughts on his role at LUMS, Dr. Ahmad said, "It is a great privilege to serve Pakistan's premier institution and I am excited to work with talented colleagues and the exceptional students who I am confident will take LUMS to the next level of excellence. It is also a homecoming for me and I am grateful for the warm welcome I have already received during my visits."

As Vice-Provost, Teaching and Learning at McMaster University for the past five years, Dr. Ahmad has also led McMaster's Paul MacPherson Institute for Leadership, Innovation and Excellence in Teaching where he has spearheaded several initiatives that continue to enhance McMaster University's reputation as an international leader in teaching and learning.

Telenor Microfinance Bank launches 'Easypaisa Loan'

Islamabad (PR): In continuation of its effort to increase financial inclusion, as part of the Government of Pakistan's National Financial Inclusion Strategy of 2015 and the Strategic Goals of SBP's vision 2020,Telenor Microfinance Bank has launched 'Easypaisa Loan', the country's first ever Digital Nano Loan. The loan is processed and transferred to the customer's Easypaisa account (mWallet) within 2 minutes conveniently without the need to visit a branch or fill out paperwork.

This innovative service is aimed at the common man who has no access to formal loans or banking services. It enables easy access to working capital requirements for farmers.

, self-employed individuals, street hawkers, and home-based workers. It also works as an effective tool in creating financial literacy by incentivizing positive credit behavior through access to better borrowing terms.

Khushhali Bank, Allied Solar sign MoU

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL), Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank, has signed a MoU with Allied Solar. The partnership looks to address Pakistan’s energy consumption needs. As per the agreement Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) will now offer Solar Home Systems and Solar Lighting Solutions on easy installments to its customers.

Talking about the agreement, President KMBL Ghalib Nishtar said, “Khushhali Microfinance Bank and Allied Solar will work together to address the energy issues of masses living in far-flung areas, a move which will also positively impact their livelihoods.” “Solar energy is a renewable energy source and exploring such alternative energy sources is an important priority for the country as well given the current shortfall in energy supply,” He further added.

Given the energy crisis in the country this strategic alliance envisages to promote the use of renewable energy by facilitating the bank’s customers in accessing world class renewable energy products on easy financing services. KMBL & Allied Solar will also initiate a social awareness campaign to educate the users about the benefits of shifting to renewable energy sources.

The products being offered will be from the international brand d.light, the global leader in providing quality off grid solar products, to ensure sustainability."

Initially, this service will be launched at Gilgit, Hunza¸ Ghizer, Lodhran and Sukkur, as KMBL is committed to supporting product innovation for bottom of the pyramid markets that provide economic opportunities to the majority of the population in Pakistan.End

FFC announces half yearly results

LAHORE(STAFF REPORTER): Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced half yearly results for the year 2018.

The company earned Rs 43.27 billion as sales revenue more than 43% higher than last year owing to higher offtake. FFC’s net profit recorded an improvement of around 24% to Rs 4.72 billion translating in an earnings per share of Rs 3.71 for the half year ended June 30th, 2018.