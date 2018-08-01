Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Tuesday directed the administrative secretaries to submit problems of their departments and their suggested solution within five days.

Addressing a meeting of administrative secretaries at Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said there is a need to take practical steps for bringing improvement in education, health and other sectors. “Punjab has best officers. We have to work like a team. Officers should come up with innovative ideas instead of relying on the traditional mechanism,” he remarked. The chief secretary mentioned that the gigantic task of holding free, fair and peaceful elections was accomplished due to hard work and commitment of civil officers, police, Rangers, army personnel, adding that Punjab is on top regarding strict implementation of the code of conduct for polls. He expressed the hope that government servants would continue to work with the same passion in future. The chief secretary directed that special cells be set up at departments to deal with the court orders regarding regularization of employees and a provincial level committee under the chairmanship of secretary services be constituted for supervision.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Nasim Nawaz and administrative secretaries of different departments.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on the direction of Lahore High Court, the chief secretary ordered that all possible steps be taken for rehabilitation of historic buildings situated on The Mall.

He asked the deputy commissioner of Lahore to standardize boards of shops besides ensuring a colour scheme for all buildings. He said that preservation of historic buildings and sites is the collective responsibility of all citizens.

He opined that there is a need to work on preservation of old buildings and sites not only in Lahore but also in other historic cities like Texila and Harapa.

Lord Mayor of Lahore Mubashir told the meeting that funds are available for restoration of historic buildings on The Mall.